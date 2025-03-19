Not having Bumrah is a challenge: MI coach Jayawardene

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene did not give a time frame for Jasprit Bumrah’s return to competitive cricket, and said the pace spearhead’s absence will be a massive “challenge” for his side in the IPL 2025.

Bumrah will miss a few initial games of the tournament as he is currently recuperating from a back injury at the BCCI Centre of Excellence at Bengaluru.

“Jasprit Bumrah is at the NCA. We have to wait and see their feedback on him. At the moment it is going well, the progress is on a day to day basis,” said Jayawardene during MI’s pre-season press meet here on Wednesday.

“He is in good spirits, and not having him is a challenge. He is the best bowler in the world,” he added..

Bumrah has been sidelined since the final Test against Australia at Sydney in early January, when he could not bowl in the second innings as the hosts chased down 162 to seal a 3-1 series victory.

Bumrah’s return is shrouded in uncertainty but MI skipper Hardik Pandya said having an experienced campaigner like the 30-year-old in the dressing room will help him.

Bumrah is expected to link with Mumbai colleagues in the first week of April and could continue his rehabilitation with the team.

“I am lucky that I have three captains playing with me — Rohit, Surya and Bumrah. They always place an arm around my shoulder and are there when I need any help,” said Pandya.