NorthEast United FC holds on for a point against Hyderabad FC

GUWAHATI: Two goals in the first half of the match led to Hyderabad FC being held to a 1-1 draw by NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday.

The Highlanders had a pressing control over the proceedings right from the get go. Inspired by the dynamic duo of Nestor Albiach and Romain Philippoteaux, they created chances aplenty as Hyderabad FC was forced back inside its box for the large chunk of the opening 15 minutes.

Nestor came within touching distance of netting the opener, thanks to a delightful chip that was thwarted with some concerted effort by the visitors’ backline in the sixth minute. However, this continued period of pressure bore fruits when Philippoteaux tried to slice home the ball, but it took a deflection off Hyderabad FC centre-back Nim Dorjee Tamang and rolled past Gurmeet Singh to finally give a tangible outcome to the efforts that the Highlanders delivered early on in the game.

In the 37th minute, NorthEast United FC ended up hitting the crossbar twice, courtesy of a free-kick by Tondonba Singh. Hyderabad FC made them pay for it with the help of Pennanen’s play.

Mohammad Yasir was quick to pick the ball from a kick off and fearlessly steer through the Highlanders’ midfield. Near the box, he played a curling grounded pass to Pennanen, who showed some fantastic finishing finesse to find the back of the net from a tight angle near the goalkeeper. Yasir is arguably Hyderabad FC’s most bankable bet with the ball in their frontline and it was necessary for him to step up and manoeuvre a move that could put the NorthEast United defensive unit in a spot of bother.