No trials to be held for selecting wrestlers for Paris Olympics, confirms WFI president Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh confirmed on Tuesday that trials will not be held to select wrestlers for the Paris Olympics 2024, rather the players who secured the Olympic quota will travel to Paris and represent the tricolour at the multi-sport extravaganza.

This news finally clears the air around trials for the Paris Olympics 2024. Earlier, there were media reports that trials could be conducted for the selection of wrestlers for the event. World Championships medalist Vinesh Phogat had urged the WFI, Centre and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to release the date, venue and format for the trials.

Later, Nisha and Reetika, two women's wrestlers who won the quota for India in the sport during the qualifiers events held recently, had urged the governing body of wrestling in India to not conduct trials due to lack of time leading up to the Olympics, risk of injuries and the need to lose weight for trials etc.

Sanjay Singh told ANI that the meeting of the trials committee was held, during which the selection committee members, and the coach of the men's and women's teams were present.

"All decided that whoever got the quota, will represent India in the Olympics," announced Sanjay.

Sanjay hoped that this move would bring a lot of relief to players.

This news finally clears the air around trials for the Paris Olympics 2024. Earlier, there were media reports that trials could be conducted for the selection of wrestlers for the event. World Championships medalist Vinesh Phogat had urged the WFI, Centre and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to release the date, venue and format for the trials.

Later, Nisha and Reetika, two women's wrestlers who won the quota for India in the sport during the qualifiers events held recently, had urged the governing body of wrestling in India to not conduct trials due to lack of time leading up to the Olympics, risk of injuries and the need to lose weight for trials etc.

Sanjay Singh told ANI that the meeting of the trials committee was held, during which the selection committee members, and the coach of the men's and women's teams were present.

"All decided that whoever got the quota, will represent India in the Olympics," announced Sanjay.

Sanjay hoped that this move would bring a lot of relief to players.

"Players will now feel relieved and they will be able to focus. We will help them with the best training facilities abroad, in consultation with coaches," he said.

Former Olympic medalist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt also welcomed the move, saying that it was happening in the past as well that Olympic quota winners were sent to represent the country in the games.

"Before this, there was an ad hoc committee (for WFI) who had talked about conducting trials in a certain way. Players were confused after winning the quota. But now, they have clarity. Hope they work hard and bring medals. We hope for two medals atleast. New kids have a lot of energy. Wrestling has suffered a lot of damage, but our players have a nice morale," he concluded.

India ended their campaign at the World Olympic Wrestling Qualifiers early in May with two Paris Olympics 2024 quotas, gained by wrestlers Aman Sehrawat and Nisha Dahiya in men's and women's wrestling, respectively.

Nisha and Aman took the number of quotas by Indian wrestlers to six. This Istanbul meet was the final chance for India to get Paris 2024 quotas for wrestling, as per Olympics.com.

Aman, secured the 57 kg Olympics 2024 quota, marking India's first quota in the men's freestyle category for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Nisha obtained the second quota for India at this event in the women's 68 kg category, making it the fifth Paris 2024 quota by an Indian women's wrestler.

Antim Panghal (53kg) bagged India's first quota during the 2023 World Wrestling Championships while Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Reetika Hooda (76kg) added to the quotas during the Asian Qualifiers held in Bishkek last month.

India, meanwhile, could not secure a quota in Greco-Roman wrestling. Sunil Kumar, who bagged a bronze medal at the Asian Games last year, was knocked out during the repechage round of the men's 87kg.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, a silver medalist in the 57 kg category in the Tokyo Olympics, also failed to make it to the Indian team for the qualifiers. Deepak Punia, who secured a fifth-place finish in the 2020 Olympics, could not win a quota for his nation.