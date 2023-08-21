No. 4 is just a number, anyone can fit in: Sourav Ganguly

MUMBAI: Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has a response to the debate of who will bat at number four for India in the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup 2023.

According to him, India have many options as Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are suitable for the position.

"No. 4 is just a number, anyone can fit in, I really don't think that anybody is born as an opener or No. 3 or No. 4. I had started in the middle order in one-day cricket and was asked to open when Sachin [Tendulkar] was the captain. Sachin also started at No. 6; when he opened, he became a world-class player," Ganguly said at an event in Mumbai as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"So anybody can play at No. 4. There's Virat Kohli for No. 4; there's Shreyas Iyer once he does well at the Asia Cup; there's KL Rahul. India has enormous talent."

The No. 4 argument had worried India in the run-up to the 2019 ODI World Cup, and it has resurfaced this year also, particularly with injuries to both Rahul and Iyer, who had been ruled out of the Asia Cup.

However, after the return of Iyer and KL Rahul as BCCI announced the squad of Asia Cup 2023 on Monday, the No. 4 position can be filled by any of the two.

"I keep getting asked that we don't have this, we don't have that, but I think we have too much; that's the problem. I think for No. 4 what Rahul [Dravid], Rohit [Sharma] and the selectors need to do is decide that this is my No. 4 and continue with him till the World Cup. "One batting slot doesn't make so much of a difference because you don't win a World Cup just with No. 4. There's no hard-and-fast rule that you need someone at No. 4, all you need to do is decide and let them play [at that position]."

The 2023 Asia Cup will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka with the tournament running from August 30 to September 17.

Asia Cup will serve as an important benchmark for India’s preparations for the World Cup starting in October and will also help selectors make choices for the marquee event. India will open their Asia Cup campaign with an iconic clash against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka.





Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been appointed Rohit Sharma's deputy in Asia Cup 2023.



