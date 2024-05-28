Nishant outclasses Otgonbaatar in 2 mins, Abhinash Jamwal loses close bout

BANGKOK: Nishant Dev out-punched his Mongolian opponent in just over two minutes to progress to the 71kg pre quarterfinals while Abhinash Jamwal ran out of luck as he was knocked out of the second Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers here on Tuesday.

Dev, who had narrowly missed out an Olympic berth at the previous qualifiers, began with a flurry of punches against Mongolia's Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdeneto to force a standing count in the very first minute.

A combination of a jab and cross hook led to another standing count and the Referee Stopped the Contest (RSC) with 58 second still left to play in Round 1.

Earlier, Jamwal fought back with gumption after losing a close first round against Colombia’s Jose Manuel Viafara Fory in the 63.5kg bout.

He clearly dominated the third and final round forcing a tie on points from all five judges.

However as per the rules, the judges were asked to weigh the performance again and decide on the winner after the scores were level.

All of them then finally voted in Fory's favour after a long deliberation to seal the final score 5:0 for the Colombian.

Third Indian boxer, Sachin Siwach will take on Frederik Jensen of Denmark in the 57kg round of 32 bout later in the day.