Nidhish bowls Karur to big win

CHENNAI: Riding on a match-winning spell of six for 19 from off-spinner GK Nidhish, Karur earned a thumping 87-run win over Theni in Group B of the TNCA Inter Districts U-19 tournament.

Batting first, Karur scored 176 with CK Vishal top-scoring with 73. In reply, Theni was bundled out for 89 with Nidhish spinning his web.

Brief scores: Venue: Coimbatore (Group A): Ariyalur 66 in 15.4 overs (K Nirmal Kumar 3/15, R Aravind Krishna 3/11) lost to Thiruvallur 69/1 in 11.4 overs. Note: Match reduced to 20 overs per side due to rain; Coimbatore 137/5 in 26 overs (Hari K Pandya 68, LR Nawin 35) bt Krishnagiri 93/8 in 26 overs (A Lingeswaran 42*, K Karthik Rahul 5/13). Note: Match reduced to 26 overs per side due to rain

Karur (Group B): Karur 176 in 48.4 overs (CK Vishal 73, P Nagendran 3/24, M Nithin 3/32) bt Theni 89 in 22.2 overs (GK Nidhish 6/19); Sivagangai 108 in 45.2 overs (U Madhankumar 3/20) lost to Perambalur 109/5 in 37.4 overs

Thiruvarur (Group C): Cuddalore 159 in 43.3 overs (S Sundar 4/24) bt Thiruvarur 150 in 43.3 overs (D Vijayakumar 43, Naveen 3/31, R Vasanthakumar 3/37)

Pudukottai (Group D): Mayiladuthurai 192/7 in 36 overs (M Avikshit Prasath 59, E Parasuram 43, Miland Soman 3/29) bt Pudukkottai 103 in 25 overs (R Vignesh 5/43). Note: Match reduced to 36 overs per side due to rain; Nagapattinam 213/5 in 50 (BG Devarjun 63, V Sabaresh 28, S Dheeran 57*) bt Virudhunagar 184 in 46.5 overs (M Praveenkumar 25, MD Gowtham Ganesh 69, K Hariharan 4/46, Ariharan 3/27)

Madurai (Group E): Madurai 148/9 in 50 overs (S Rishi Chitran 36*, G Dominic Kishore 31) lost to Tirupur 149/8 in 43.4 overs (R Shree Shivaji 31, N Shyam Sundar 3/32); Dindigul 152 in 46 overs (AS Aswin Adhav 3/26) bt Namakkal 130 in 44.3 overs (AS Aswin Adhav 33, SK Sharwin 3/28, M Bharath 3/26)

Ramanathapuram (Group F): Ranipet 280/8 in 50 overs (K Hemprasath 43, VS Varun 48, Sanjay 75, E Ragav 58, S Aathilingam 3/50) bt Ramanathapuram 151 in 41.1 overs (S Aathilingam 52, MG Kajith Ashwa 33, M Saravanan 3/11, M Naveen 3/17); Erode 108 in 26.6 overs (Adisankar 3/25) lost to Tirunelveli 111 in 31.1 overs (RK Jayant 31, BK Kishore 3/44, Mohammed Rafan 3/32)

Salem (Group G): Salem 123 in 28 overs (V Nakul Varshan 36) lost to Kanyakumari 124/5 in 23.4 overs. Note: Match reduced to 28 overs per side due to rain The match between Thoothukudi & Vellore was abandoned, due to wet pitch conditions and 2 points each. (No result)

Villupuram (Group H): Chengalpattu 161 in 24 overs (Aryan Sanjay Thakre 80, S Akash 31, S Thennarasan 5/36, S Sathish Kumar 3/21) drew with Kallakurichi 55/7 in 19.4 overs. Note: Match reduced to 25 overs per side due to wet outfield, subsequently rain interrupted during the match and was abandoned and 2 points each. (No result); Villupuram 243/9 in 50 overs (S Soumadeep Aravind Manna 55, V Vedesh 55) bt Dharmapuri 212 in 48.4 overs (M Nareshguptha 52, E Hariharan 47, S Hemaanand 4/26)