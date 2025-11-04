Neymar excluded from Brazil for year-end friendlies

RIO DE JANEIRO: Neymar played for Santos at the weekend following another injury and the striker still missed out on Brazil's squad on Monday for its last two friendlies of the year.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti had few surprises for the matches against Senegal and Tunisia this month.

Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque, who failed to impress at Barcelona this year, made the squad.

Brazil will play Senegal in London on November 15 and three days later Tunisia in Lille, France.