Next rally: A foot in the Olympic door, but squash wants to stay in

CHENNAI: Squash is one of the five new sports set to feature at the next Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028. The sport has been confirmed for its debut at that edition, but its inclusion in future Games, including Brisbane 2032, is not guaranteed and will depend on the host nation’s selection process and the efforts of the sport’s governing body.

“Initially we are allocated to only one Olympics. It is a new additional sport and we have to bid again for the Brisbane Olympics. We have already started that process and it will continue until a decision is made by the middle of 2026,” said Zena Wooldridge, President of the World Squash Federation, on the sidelines of the opening event of the Squash World Cup, which will take place in Chennai from December 9 to 14.

A host nation’s existing or planned infrastructure is crucial for accommodating a new sport in its Olympic programme. Wooldridge added that Brisbane is short of squash-specific resources compared with Los Angeles. “We have to work very hard and stay in, but there is no guarantee, although we are hopeful,” she said.

Wooldridge also stressed the importance of working as a team, and of close collaboration with the Professional Squash Association (PSA), US Squash and Australia for the growth of the sport. She added that Olympic recognition has already helped squash move forward. “We have improved governance, strengthened finances, modernised the championships and done a lot of background work,” she said.

For the upcoming LA 2028 edition, World Squash is expected to work closely with NBC Universal, a founding partner of the Games. The venue where squash will be held has been officially renamed the Comcast Squash Center at Universal Studios. Working with NBC will allow World Squash to integrate more technology and AI into the sport, Wooldridge said. “Court technology and design are changing with the glass door, interactive floors and walls. It will also improve our camera work. NBC will bring their technology and it will help us improve Squash TV and the use of AI in refereeing,” she said.

Wooldridge added that these technologies are currently in trial before being used at the Olympics.

Each field will consist of 16 players at the LA Games in squash, and Wooldridge said it would be important to have Indian players in the draw. “Having Indian players in the 16 is important, as it will ensure broadcast coverage in India. We also have the Commonwealth Games coming to Ahmedabad in 2030, which is important for us and for the country as it hopes to bid for future Olympics,” she said.

Wooldridge also praised multiple World Championships and Asian Games gold medallist Saurav Ghosal, calling him an outstanding ambassador who continues to promote the sport globally.