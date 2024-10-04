New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine wins toss, elects to bat against India

NEW DELHI: New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and elected to bat first against India in Dubai on Friday. India will officially start their Women's T20 World Cup campaign at the Dubai International Stadium.

"We're going to bat first. I've been really happy with the way the team's gone about its business. Results haven't gone our way, but we're always learning. Looking to put our best foot forward in this one. It's going to be slower, but there are still runs in it. There's still an opportunity to be attacking," Devine said after the toss.

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur said they have a balanced side. "We just want to go out there and play good cricket. All the players back themselves. It's the best team we have in this format. We have a balanced side and a long batting line-up. It's all about going out there and enjoying ourselves," Kaur said.

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson. India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.