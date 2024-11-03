New Zealand set India 147-run target to win 3rd Test

MUMBAI: Will Young scored a gritty half century as New Zealand set India a target of 147 runs to win on day three of the third and final Test here on Sunday.

Young, who scored 51 off 100 balls, was the penultimate wicket to fall on day two as the hosts dismissed New Zealand for 174 in their second innings early on Sunday.

Ajaz Patel and Matt Henry could add only three runs to New Zealand's total this morning having resumed at the overnight score of 171/9.

Ravindra Jadeja completed another five wicket haul.

New Zealand have already won the three-match series having defeated India in the first two Tests.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand 235 all out and 174 all out in 45.5 overs (Will Young 51; Ravindra Jadeja 5/55, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/63).

India: 263 all out in 59.4 overs.