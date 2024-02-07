New Zealand move to top of WTC25 standings with 281-run win over South Africa

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: New Zealand have moved to the top of the ICC World Test Championships (WTC) standings with a comprehensive 281-run victory over South Africa on Wednesday.

Inaugural WTC champions dominated the contest at Bay oval to cruise to victory late on the fourth day and in the process moved ahead of Australia and India, and now sit top of the current standings with a 66.66 percent points percentage, ICC reports.

During this current WTC cycle, New Zealand has played only three Tests. Their series in Bangladesh ended in a 1-1 draw towards the end of last year, and they secured a victory over South Africa in the first Test at home that propelled the 2021 champions to the top of the standings.

Last year's champions Australia dropped to second following the result at Bay Oval, with India falling to third and South Africa plunging back to seventh and below fourth-placed Bangladesh, Pakistan in fifth and the West Indies in sixth.

Riding on double century from Rachin Ravindra and a pair of tons from Kane Williamson saw New Zealand dominate the match with the bat, while pacer Kyle Jamieson and spinner Mitchell Santner each collected six wickets for the match against a disappointing South Africa outfit.

The teams will be back in action when the second Test gets underway in Hamilton from February 13.