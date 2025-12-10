New Zealand loses Blair Tickner to injury but bowls out the West Indies for 205 in the 2nd test

WELLINGTON: New Zealand fast bowler Blair Tickner was helped from the field with a shoulder injury after taking 4-32 on the first day of the second test against the West Indies on Wednesday in the latest cruel blow in a career flecked with tragedy.

Tickner fell heavily while fielding a ball at fine leg in his first test in more than two years and only the fourth of his career. He lay motionless while being assisted by medical staff before being carefully lifted from the field on a stretcher.

The teams played to a draw in the series opener at Christchurch.

Tickner bowled well in tandem with Michael Rae who took 3-65 on debut as New Zealand bowled out the West Indies for 205 in 75 overs. Devon Conway and Tom Latham were tested in the last 40 minutes but saw New Zealand to stumps at 24 without loss.

“I guess on the first day of a test match if you've rolled the other team for 200 and you're 20 or so without loss, you're happy," Tickner said. "It's been a really surreal couple of days for me since I knew I was going to play. Pinch me.

“Today if someone asked me when do you get comfortable bowling...you don't.”

Tickner's injury adds to a growing catalog for New Zealand who already are without pacers Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith and Kyle Jamieson. Mitchell Hay also was handed a test debut Wednesday in place of wicketkeeper Tom Blundell who has a hamstring strain.

The injury to Tickner is particularly poignant, given the setbacks he has had to overcome throughout his career. Just before his test debut, his father's house was destroyed in a cyclone. And while playing for Derbyshire, his wife Sarah was diagnosed with leukemia.

“Things are bigger than cricket," Tickner told media before the current match.

He learned of Sarah's diagnosis as he was about to start a four-day match for Derbyshire in the English county championship. The England Cricket Board ruled he could not be replaced at late notice.

“So I had to play that game knowing my wife had leukemia, going back and forth to the hospital and playing,” Tickner said. “Looking back, it's crazy.”

Sarah went through chemotherapy in New Zealand while pregnant with their first child. She is now in remission.

“If something went bad, I'd always be there. It was a journey for sure," Tickner said. “She is still having monthly chemo but she's a strong woman. It's been a big ordeal for the family but we're getting out the other side.”

The West Indies came into the match on a high after their superb effort to draw the first test. After New Zealand had set them 531 to win, the West Indies batted more than 12 hours and finished 457-6. Justin Greaves made an unbeaten 202 and Kemar Roach batted four and a half hours for 58.

“The guys are very confident coming into this game,” captain Roston Chase said at the toss.

The confidence showed, even after the West Indies lost the toss. John Campbell and Brandon King put on 66 for the first wicket, the best opening stand for the West Indies in 21 innings.

At lunch the West Indies were 92-2 and at tea 175-4, still on top. But as the pitch hardened, Tickner and Rae came into their own. The ball came off the pitch more quickly and began to deviate a little off the seam.

Three wickets fell quickly at the start of the last session and the West Indies slipped to 184-7 before Tickner's injury.

Glenn Phillip, who returned to the New Zealand team after missing the first test, bowled wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach and the tail quickly followed.

Shai Hope, who made a half century in the first innings and a century in the second innings of the first test, top-scored with 48 and Campbell made 44. Greaves was out for 13 and Roach without scoring.