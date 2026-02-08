New Zealand eyes all-round improvement against Afghanistan

More than the recent 4-1 pasting it endured at the hands of a dominant India, a result that wasn’t surprising, given how India has grown accustomed to riding roughshod over everyone both on and off the field, what should worry New Zealand even more is its outcome against Afghanistan in Providence on June 8, 2024 in the preceding edition of World T20.

Until that tournament, the Kiwis reveled in an enviable reputation of being supremely consistent at global events, unfailingly progressing to the knockout stages. All that went pear shaped on that fateful evening as it crashed to a demoralizing 84-run loss that pushed it closer to a premature exit.