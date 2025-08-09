New Zealand crushes Zimbabwe by an innings and 359 runs in record test win

BULAWAYO (ZIMBABWE): New Zealand recorded its biggest-ever test win when it crushed Zimbabwe by an innings and 359 runs in the second test to wrap up a lopsided series 2-0 on Saturday.

Zimbabwe, trailing by 476 runs, was bowled out for 117 in an extended first session on Day 3 against a rampant four-pronged New Zealand pace attack.

Debutant fast bowler Zakary Foulkes followed his four-wicket haul in the first innings with 5-37 in the second outing and narrowly missed out a 10-wicket haul in his memorable debut test.

Fast bowlers Matt Henry (2-16), Jacob Duffy (2-28) and Matthew Fisher (1-22) were also among the wickets as Zimbabwe was dismissed in 28.1 overs for its lowest total in the series.

No. 3 batter Nick Welch remained unbeaten on 47 off 71 balls and was one of only two Zimbabwe batters to reach double figures along with captain Craig Ervine, who made 17.

New Zealand had earlier declared its first innings at the overnight monumental 601-3 with Rachin Ravindra (165 not out) and Henry Nicholls (150 not out) combining in a blazing 256-run fourth-wicket stand.

New Zealand had won the first test by nine wickets, inside three days, at the same venue last week. The series was not part of the World Test Championship.