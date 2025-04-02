New Zealand beats Pakistan by 83 runs and leads the 3-match series 2-0

HAMILTON: Ben Sears took 5-59 as New Zealand bowled out Pakistan for 208 to win the second one-day cricket international by 84 runs Wednesday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series.

Faheem Ashraf top-scored for Pakistan with 73 and put on 60 for the ninth wicket with Naseem Shah, who made 51. Both posted their maiden ODI half centuries as Pakistan was dismissed in 41.2 overs.

Will O'Rourke softened up the Pakistan batters with an outstanding opening spell of 1-8 from six overs on a lively pitch at Seddon Park.

He twice hit Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan, once on the top hand and once on the biceps, and he later hit Haris Rauf on the helmet with a searing bouncer. Rauf retired hurt after failing a concussion test and was replaced by Naseem.

“We didn't do well as a batting group because the start of the batting we didn't utilize the swing and New Zealand bowled very well,” Rizwan said. “Later on Faheem and Naseem batted very well on a disappointing day for us.”

Jacob Duffy and Sears reaped the rewards. Duffy took 3-35 and Sears snared a five-wicket haul on his ODI debut.

Earlier, Mitch Hay was left stranded on 99 as New Zealand made 292-8 after being sent in. Hay hit 22 runs from New Zealand's final over, including two sixes and two fours, as he chased a maiden ODI century.

Wasim took 1-15 and Sufiyan took 2-29, bowling tandem seven-over spells which seemed to have limited New Zealand's total after it was 97-2 at the end of the 15th over. But Hay helped New Zealand to a highly competitive score, reaching his half century from 61 balls, then adding 49 from 17 deliveries.

New Zealand started well and the new-look opening partnership of Rhys Mariu, who made 18 in his first ODI, and Nick Kelly, who made 31 in his second, put on 54. Daryl Mitchell (18) kept up the momentum until wickets began to fall and run-scoring became increasingly difficult.

Newcomer Muhammad Abbas, whose 50 from 24 balls in he ODI series opener was the fastest half century on debut in ODI history, produced a contrasting innings notable for its slowness. He made 41 from 66 balls.

Pakistan struggled even more against New Zealand's four-pronged pace attack, losing Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam with only nine runs on the board. Rizwan battled courageously against O'Rourke's pace but made only 5 runs from 27 balls.

“It's challenging conditions here,” Rizwan said. “If you look at their bowlers, they get swing and bounce which is different from the Asian conditions. But we don't make excuses.”

New Zealand won the first match at Napier by 73 runs. The third match is scheduled for Saturday at Mount Maunganui. New Zealand won the preceding Twenty20 series 4-1.