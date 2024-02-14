New Zealand announce T20I squad against Australia, Trent Boult returns

NEW DELHI: New Zealand Cricket on Tuesday announced the T20I squad for their upcoming three-match 20-over series against Australia, with speedster Trent Boult making a return to the team.

New Zealand Cricket on Tuesday announced the T20I squad for their upcoming three-match 20-over series against Australia, with speedster Trent Boult making a return to the team. Boult's return will give a significant boost to the Kiwi squad. The 34-year-old pacer last played his international game during the ODI World Cup 2023 against India in the semi-final. His inclusion in the squad will also mark his first T20I appearance after the Kiwi's T20 World Cup semi-final loss in 2022 against Pakistan.

Right-handed star batter Kane Williamson was not included after he took paternity leave. Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell was also dropped as he continues rehab for a long-term foot injury. Josh Clarkson was added to the squad to fill in for the senior player. Clarkson is also likely to make his T20I debut against the Aussies.

While speaking to the press, Clarkson said that it was a "pretty special feeling" to be included in the 20-over squad for the upcoming series against Australia. "It's been pretty crazy really. Pretty crazy to be called up for the Bangladesh series and then now [for] the T20I series against the Aussies...it's a pretty special feeling," Clarkson said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Growing up, Aussies are usually the pinnacle and the way they go about their game is sort of something that I try to imitate in my game. But yeah, pretty special feeling for myself and my family as well. I rang the old man yesterday and he's in shock. He's already booked his flight," he added. The three-match T20I series between New Zealand and Australia will kick off on February 21 in Wellington. The second and third match will be played on February 23 and 25 at Eden Park in Auckland.



New Zealand's T20I squad: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Trent Boult (second and third T20Is), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (Wk), Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert (Wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (first T20I only).

