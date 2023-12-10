New York Strikers emerge as the new champions of Abu Dhabi T10

ABU DHABI: New York Strikers wiped away the pain of last edition’s loss to Deccan Gladiators in the final and crowned themselves as the new champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, recording a seven-wicket win.

It was a creditable show from New York Strikers that had become part of the Abu Dhabi T10 only in the last edition and have reached the final in both editions and now won the title too.

Pakistan’s Asif Ali, known for his power-hitting skills, and skipper Kieron Pollard, put on an unbeaten 56-run partnership for the fourth wicket in 29 balls. Ali remained unbeaten on 48 off 25 balls with four sixes and two boundaries while Pollard scored an unconquered 21 off 13 balls with one boundary and a six to win the final with four balls to spare.

Strikers lifted the trophy and received the prize money of $100,000. Gladiators, who were hoping to record a hat-trick of title triumphs having won the earlier two editions, received the runners-up prize money of $50,000.

Gladiators' plans to post a big total was squashed by Sunil Narine, who bagged two wickets for six runs from his two overs and restricted them to 91 for 5. It was the same total that New York Strikers were restricted to in the last edition’s final that Gladiators won by 37 runs.

Brief scores:

New York Strikers 94 for 3 in 9.2 overs (Asif Ali 48 not out, Kieron Pollard 22 not out) beat Deccan Gladiators 91 for 5 in 10 overs (Andre Russell 30, David Wiese 20 not out; Sunil Narine 2 for 6)