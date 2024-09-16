New CSK Academy to be launched in Delhi NCR

CHENNAI: Following 12 centres in Tamil Nadu, Super Kings Academy is set to launch its first centre outside the state in India with a facility in Delhi NCR at the Sushant University, Gurugram through a partnership with Push Sports, one of the fastest growing sports-tech companies in India, and has transformed sports for over 7000 children across 20+ locations.

This will be the 16th Super Kings Academy centre overall including three overseas locations.

The Academy in Gurugram will be a state-of-the-art facility equipped with four turfs, two cement and one astro pitch apart from floodlights and a ground. Interested students can register at www.superkingsacademy.com or contact 70111 60782