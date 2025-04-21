Neeraj Chopra Classic to take place in Bengaluru, Pakistan's Arshad also invited

CHENNAI: The inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic Javelin event, originally scheduled to take place at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, has been shifted to Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium on 24 May. The change of venue was confirmed by Neeraj Chopra during a virtual press conference with the media on Monday.

The decision to shift the event was prompted by global broadcasting requirements and inadequate floodlighting at the Panchkula venue.

“The initial plan was to hold the event in Panchkula, but there are issues related to logistics and lighting at the stadium. World Athletics regulations require floodlight intensity of around 600 lux, which is currently not available at the venue. As it will take time to address these concerns, we’ve decided to move the event,” said Neeraj.

Given the tight timelines, Bengaluru was deemed a more practical choice for this year’s edition.

Known as the ‘NC Classic’, the meet ranks just below the Diamond League in the global athletics calendar. It will also serve as a key qualifying event for the World Athletics Championships, scheduled for September in Tokyo.

The event will be headlined by multiple Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, alongside a host of international stars, earning it a prestigious ‘Category A’ status from World Athletics.

Neeraj confirmed that Grenada’s Anderson Peters, Germany’s Thomas Rohler, Kenya’s Julius Yego, and American Curtis Thompson have confirmed their participation. A few European javelin throwers have also been invited, with their confirmations expected in the coming days.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who beat Neeraj to the gold at the Paris Olympics, has also been invited. "I’ve sent him an invitation, and he will speak with his coach before confirming his participation," he added.

Discussing his involvement in organising the event alongside his training and preparation for the season, Neeraj said he is very much engaged with the planning. He added that three to four Indian athletes are also expected to participate, as it would help them earn crucial points for the World Championships later this year.

Describing the event as a long-cherished dream, Neeraj affirmed that the NC Classic will become an annual fixture. Organisers are also looking to expand future editions by including other athletics disciplines.