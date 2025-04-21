Neeraj Chopra Classic to take place in Bengaluru

CHENNAI: The inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic Javelin event, initially slated to be held at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, has been relocated to Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium in May. The change of venue was confirmed by Neeraj Chopra during a virtual press conference on Monday.

The decision to shift the event stemmed from global broadcasting challenges and the inadequate floodlighting system at the Panchkula venue. Given the tight timelines, Bengaluru was chosen as the more suitable location for this year’s edition.

Known as the ‘NC Classic’, the meet is positioned just below the Diamond League in the global athletics hierarchy. It will also serve as a crucial qualifying event for the World Athletics Championships scheduled for September in Tokyo.

The event will feature multiple Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra alongside a host of international stars, earning it a coveted ‘Category A’ status from World Athletics.

Describing it as a long-cherished dream, Neeraj confirmed the NC Classic will be an annual fixture. Organisers are also aiming to expand the event in future editions by including additional athletics disciplines.

