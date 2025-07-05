Neeraj bags top prize at NC Classic, Julius finishes second

BENGALURU: On a cold evening in Bengaluru, athletes weren’t just battling to secure crucial points for World Championship qualification; they were also contending with a strong headwind, blowing directly against the mark from where javelin throwers begin their run-ups.

Neeraj Chopra entered the Neeraj Chopra Classic fresh off his Paris Diamond League victory. In his first outing on Indian soil since last year’s Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar, Neeraj made it count by clinching the top prize.

“It was a great experience. There was a lot of wind, but thanks to the fans who came out and supported us,” said Neeraj during the post-event ceremony.

Despite a foul in his first attempt, Neeraj bounced back strongly with a throw of 82.99 metres in his second, which put him in the lead. But it was his third attempt that sent the crowd into a frenzy, as he launched the javelin to a distance of 86.18 metres, a mark that remained unbeaten for the rest of the evening.

Neeraj followed up with throws of 84.07 and 82.22 metres in his final two attempts.

A crowd of 14,593 filled the stands as India hosted its first-ever World Athletics Continental Tour event, its biggest athletics meet since the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

It was a slow start from the field, with National Games medallists Sachin Yadav and Sahil Silwal initially dominating proceedings, while Yash Vir Singh opened with a foul throw.

Julius Yego, who famously learnt the sport by watching YouTube videos, was one of the crowd favourites. He delivered consistently, throwing 80.07 metres in his second attempt, followed by 84.51 and 82.45 metres in his final two efforts, earning him the silver medal.

“Love the fans. Congratulations to Neeraj—it was a great event,” said Julius during the post-event ceremony.

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage also had a memorable outing, registering 81.90 metres in his second attempt and 84.34 metres in his third to claim the bronze.

NC Classic, A Hit

The year was 2021, a time when the world was still reeling from the grip of a global pandemic. Amidst uncertainty and isolation, India found a rare moment of collective joy when Neeraj Chopra topped the podium at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, claiming the country’s first-ever track-and-field gold medal.

Before Neeraj, there was KD Jadhav, India’s first individual Olympic medallist. There was Abhinav Bindra, who brought home shooting gold in 2008. And there was the men’s hockey team, a symbol of India’s sporting pride. But Neeraj’s win felt different.

He didn’t just end a medal drought; he made an entire generation fall in love with a sport many had long ignored. Javelin, once on the fringes of popular consciousness, was suddenly centre stage.

Who would have thought that the young Haryanvi, who once trained in modest conditions, would go on to become the face of Indian athletics? And now, from that fateful evening in Tokyo to today, he finds himself hosting an event named after him, bringing together some of the biggest names in javelin from around the world.

What began as a golden throw has now become a movement. - JSG