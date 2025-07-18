NCA First Division League: Vimal’s ton helps Rovers make strong start

CHENNAI: Riding on an unbeaten 115 from R Vimal Khumar, Jolly Rovers made a strong reply to Nelson’s 387 on the second day of the second round of the TNCA First Division League here on Thursday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 329 for four, Nelson added a further 58 runs with Rovers’ R Sonu Yadav taking seven for 62. In reply, Vimal continued his rich vein of form with his stellar knock coming off 190 balls, consisting of 14 fours and a six.

Brief scores:



SKM CC 217 vs MRC ‘A’ 356/5 in 97 overs (SR Athish 156, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 103); Jupiter 282 in 93.1 overs (Aditya Venkatesh 106, S Jayanth 41, R Aushik Srinivas 4/57) vs Globe Trotters 304/3 in 83 overs (S Radhakrishnan 123, VP Amith Sathvik 60, G Ajitesh 77 batting); Alwarpet 95 & 104 bt Singam Puli 36 & 155 in 40 overs (Ch Jitendra Kumar 58, P Vidyuth 5/67, Ninad Rathva 4/55). Points: Alwarpet 6 (7); Singam Puli 0(0); Grand Slam 222 in 91.4 overs (L Suryapprakash 89, Vivek Ravi 42, Gurjapneet Singh 5/60) vs Vijay 215/6 in 75 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 48, B Aparajith 60 batting, V Arunachalam 3/54); Nelson 387 in 106.3 overs (Swapnil Singh 75, S Rithik Easwaran 133, Robin Bist 84, R Sonu Yadav 7/62) vs Jolly Rovers 191/1 in 58 overs (R Vimal Khumar 115 batting); Young Stars 273 in 90 overs (J Ajay Chetan 47, R Bharat Srinivas 50 not out, H Trilok Nag 3/50, Jalaj Saxena 3/87) vs Sea Hawks 184/5 in 74 overs (R Kavin 64)