Nawaz hits Pak's fastest T20 ton in win over NZ

AUCKLAND: Hassan Nawaz blazed Pakistan’s fastest T20 century as his side raced to a nine-wicket victory over New Zealand in Auckland.

Chasing a challenging 205, the opener smashed an unbeaten 105 from 45 deliveries to take his side to victory in the third T20 and keep the five-match series alive.

The 22-year-old, who was playing in just his third international and made ducks in his first two appearances, reached the landmark in 44 balls.

He put on 74 with Mohammad Haris (41 off 20) for the opening wicket, with the partnership ended when Haris was caught behind off Jacob Duffy.

Nawaz pushed on after the powerplay, bringing up his half-century off 26 balls with a six.

Batting alongside captain Salman Agha (51 off 31), Nawaz closed out with consecutive fours to first reach his century, and then end the game with four overs to spare.

Pakistan’s fastest century was scored by Shahid Afridi, in 37 balls against Sri Lanka in a one-day international in 1996.

New Zealand would have had high hopes of winning the series at the earliest opportunity after Michael Chapman struck 94 from 44 deliveries.

However, Michael Bracewell (31 off 18) was the only other home batter to pass 20, with Haris Rauf taking 3-29 after Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl.

Brief scores: New Zealand 204 in 19.5 overs (M Chapman 94, H Rauf 3/29) lost to Pakistan 207/1 in 16 overs (H Nawaz 105*, S Agha 51*, Md. Haris 41)