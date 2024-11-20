National Track Cycling: Rajasthan tops final standings, Tamil Nadu finishes fourth

CHENNAI: The 76th Senior Nationals Track Cycling event concluded with Rajasthan topping the overall standings across multiple categories, securing an impressive 27 medals. Host state Tamil Nadu finished fourth, winning four gold, two silver, and one bronze, for a total of seven medals.

Tamil Nadu’s gold medals came in the Team Sprint event (sub-junior category), where Hasini, Jai Jyostna, and Thabitha claimed the top prize, and in the 500m Individual Time Trial event, where Thabitha triumphed once again. The state also won two more gold medals in the junior category, with Dhanyadha, Karthiyayini, Nirai Mathi, and Pooja Sweatha finishing first in the Team Pursuit event, while the same trio took gold in the Team Sprint event.

However, the state was unable to secure top prizes in the senior-level categories this year. The competition marked the first-ever national-level cycling event at the revamped Velodrome, with over 700 cyclists from 28 states and 4 Union Territories taking part.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands finished second in the overall standings with 11 medals, while the Railway Sports Promotion Board finished third.