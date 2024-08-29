National Sports Day: Mansukh Mandaviya pays floral tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand

NEW DELHI: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday paid floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on the occasion of National Sports Day in New Delhi.

Dhyan Chand celebrated as 'The Wizard' represented the Indian hockey team from 1925 to 1949, scoring over 1500 goals in the 185 matches he played as a centre forward during his international career, which includes three Olympic Gold Medal wins in 1928,1932 and 1936.

He was felicitated with the Padma Bhushan in 1956 and his birth anniversary on August 29, is celebrated as National Sports Day.

Every year, National Sports Day is celebrated as a befitting tribute to our sports icons for their contribution to bringing laurels to the country on the international stage Speaking to reporters at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Today, on the occasion of National Sports Day, we paid floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand. It is his birth anniversary today and we are observing it as National Sports Day..." He also emphasised the importance of staying fit and healthy for the development of the nation.

"Citizens of the country should stay fit and healthy. A healthy citizen builds a healthy society and a healthy society builds a prosperous country. To build Viksit Bharat in 2047, to ensure that every citizen stays healthy, it is essential for everyone to be fit," Mandaviya added.

The Minister urged everyone to spare one hour to participate in their one game of interest. "It is important to indulge in sports to stay fit. So, all citizens should take one hour out of their busy schedule and play one game of their interest and stay fit. I too will play Football today for an hour," Mandaviya added.

Meanwhile, Major Dhyan Chand's son, Olympian Ashok Kumar unveiled his father's statue in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Ashok Kumar expressed his feelings after unveiling the statue of his father saying that Dhyan Chand's qualities and efficiency has influenced the country and its self-respect. "

... A son got the chance to unveil his father's statue. His qualities and efficiency influenced the country and its self-respect. He started a new culture of Hockey in India... He set new parameters as a player, soldier, citizen and father... It is a moment of pride for me... I thank the MPE department for it. The children who come here will get a new direction and inspiration..." Ashok Kumar said while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid Tribute to Dhyan Chand on national sports day, "I pay my tribute to Hockey Magician Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary and wish all countrymen a Happy 'National Sports Day'. Major Dhyan Chand's life is a symbol of the fact that any goal can be achieved with unwavering dedication and continuous practice. H

e not only took Indian hockey to great heights, but also became an inspiration for positive consciousness towards sports in the country. This brilliant player of the sports world will always show direction to future generations," he said.