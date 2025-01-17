National Sports Awards: Winners bask in glory, Gukesh terms honour ‘special’

CHENNAI: India’s sporting heroes were over the moon after being conferred the National Sports Awards here on Friday by President Droupadi Murmu with chess world champion D Gukesh and double Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker vowing to continue their quest for more glory.

Besides Gukesh and Bhaker, men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Paralympics gold-medal winning high jumper Praveen Kumar were presented the country’s highest sporting honour -- the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna.

Gukesh is only the second chess player after Viswanathan Anand to be awarded the Khel Ratna.

“I am really honoured to get the prestigious award and it’s really special that I am the second chess player after Vishi Anand sir (Viswanathan Anand) to be awarded the Khel Ratna,” Gukesh said during an open media session after being bestowed the award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“It’s a dream come-come-true moment for me. But it is not the end of the road as I want to achieve many more laurels for the country.”

The 18-year-old Gukesh was crowned the youngest ever chess world champion after he beat China’s Ding Liren last month. He is only the second Indian after the great Anand to achieve this title.

He was also a crucial factor in India winning the men’s gold in the Chess Olympiad in September last.

Men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet, under whose leadership India won a second successive bronze medal at the Olympics, said the honour is a recognition of his “fascinating” journey in which he still has plenty more to achieve.

“The Khel Ratna is the biggest recognition of my life. It’s a big achievement for me. I am really very happy. I think it’s the best part of my life that I am getting such a huge award and recognition,” he said.

The 22-year-old Bhaker became independent India’s first athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics with her bronze-winning show in the 10m air pistol individual and 10m air pistol mixed team events in August last year.

“Definitely the Khel Ratna is one of the most prestigious awards in the country and it’s an honour for me and I am really grateful to all the people who supported me in this journey,” said Bhaker.

“Not just the award but also in my career... So many people were there (to support me) even in the moment of losses, so grateful for their support,” she said.

Members of the Paris Olympics Indian men’s hockey team Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek and Sanjay, who were conferred the Arjuna awards, too were elated after the recognition.

“I am really thankful to the government for giving me the Arjuna award. It is a wonderful moment in my life after the Paris Olympics bronze. I hope to deliver more for the country in the future,” Jarmanpreet said.