National shooting trials: Suruchi betters Manu to win 10m pistol gold

NEW DELHI: Haryana's teenaged pistol shooter Suruchi, who has caused a flutter after winning seven gold at the shooting nationals and then a couple more at the National Games, swept aside a top domestic line-up to win the women's 10m air pistol trial here on Thursday.

The day's other two finals -- the men's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) and the men's 10m air pistol -- were also won by the respective newly crowned national champions in the event -- Navy's Kiran Ankush Jadhav taking the 3P title while Army's Varun Tomar emerging triumphant in men's air pistol.

Double Olympic bronze medallist Manu Bhaker was the other star of the day, finishing third in the women's air pistol, to clinch a third podium finish in as many trials over the past week.