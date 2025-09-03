National ranking TT returns to Delhi after 13 years

NEW DELHI: Reigning national champion Diya Chitale and Commonwealth Games gold medallists G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai will headline the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Tournament at Thyagraj Stadium from September 7 to 14.

The event, being hosted by the Delhi State Table Tennis Association for the first time since 2008, has drawn a record 2,958 entries across 12 categories. Other notable names include Anthony Amalraj, Soumyajit Ghosh and Payas Jain, while Manika Batra is unavailable due to international commitments. Veteran stars Mouma Das and Madhurika Patkar will feature in the women’s draw.