National racing championship: Sethu secures pole position

COIMBATORE: Rajiv Sethu marked his debut in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc category by taking the pole position as the Rolon Round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 commenced on Friday at the Kari Motor Speedway here. Having switched camps from Honda to Yamaha, Sethu, representing RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate team, put in a flying lap of one minute, 12.927 seconds for the pole position. In P2 was Petronas TVS Racing’s KY Ahamed (01:13.049), who finished ahead of his new teammate Sarthak Chavan (01:13.110). After securing pole position, Sethu said: “I had to make a lot of adjustments, moving to a higher category from 165cc Open. It was challenging, but I managed to perform. Hopefully, I do well in the races this weekend.”

RESULTS (QUALIFYING, TOP-3):

Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open: 1. Rajiv Sethu (01 minute, 12.927 seconds); 2. KY Ahamed (01:13.049); 3. Sarthak Chavan (01:13.110). Novice (Stock 165cc): 1. Vignesh Goud (01:25.871); 2. Savion Sabu (01:26.758); 3. Tasmai Cariappa (01:27.063)