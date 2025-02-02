National games 2025: TN's Benedicton sets new national record en route to gold medal

CHENNAI: What a tournament it has been for Tamil Nadu's Benedicton Rohit, who previously won a gold on the opening day. It was indeed a spectacular Sunday for him, as he claimed another gold and set a new national record in the men's 50m butterfly event.

Benedicton broke Virdhawal Khade's national record of 24.60, set at the 2023 Goa Games, on Sunday morning during the heats, where he finished first with a time of 24.55.

In the final event later that evening, he outpaced Sajan Prakash and Harsh Saroha to finish first, also beating his own morning record with a time of 24.39.

Mihir Ambra finished second with a time of 25.02, and Harsh took third.