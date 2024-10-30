Narender stars as Tamil Thalaivas decimates Gujarat

HYDERABAD: Tamil Thalaivas registered its third win of PKL Season 11, when it swatted away the challenge of Gujarat Giants with utmost ease, at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, in Gachibowli, in Hyderabad, on Wednesday. The Tamil Thalaivas won the contest by a scoreline 44-25. For the Thalaivas, Narender Kandola scored 15 points while Sahil Gulia and Sachin added 5 each. For Gujarat, Guman Singh finished with 7 points.

It was a quick start from the Thalaivas, who picked up a slender 2-point lead within the first few minutes of the contest through Narender. But then, Guman Singh brought Gujarat back into it with a flurry of points for his side.

The contest wore a very fast-paced look, with both sides looking to go for the kill from the beginning itself. And while Guman Singh and Himanshu Singh were calling the shots for Gujarat, it was Narender and Sachin who had settled into a fantastic rhythm for the Thalaivas. At the midway point of the first half, Gujarat trailed by 2 points. As the half progressed, Gujarat kept up its fight, and stayed within touching distance of the Thalaivas. At the half-time break, the Thalaivas led 18-14.

The two sides made a cautious start after the break, especially in the initial minutes. However, shortly into the second half, Narender completed his Super 10 after which Sachin inflicted an ALL OUT on Gujarat, which put the Thalaivas in the box seat. At the half-hour mark, the Thalaivas had a 12-point lead and were looking dominant.

In the final phase of the contest, the Thalaivas kept Gujarat at bay with relative ease. For Gujarat, the situation got tougher as the clock moved towards the 40-minute mark. In the final minute, the Thalaivas inflicted another ALL OUT on Gujarat, and walked off the mat with a comfortable win.