Naqvi says decision on India match in another 24 hours, ICC rejects demand for tri-series

Addressing a press conference here, Naqvi also said that the PCB is waiting for a response from the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board on certain issues that it has brought up. The game against India is scheduled to be held in Colombo on February 15.

"We have had discussions with them. It would not be right for me to make any comments right now. Once we get their response, we will decide. We will go back to the PM (Shehbaz Sharif) for advice once the ICC replies," Naqvi told reporters.

"An announcement will come tomorrow or day after tomorrow," he said.

"We respect our guests and ICC came to our house so we respected them. At this point of time, we cannot say much as negotiations between the ICC and Bangladesh are ongoing. Bangladesh's stance was valid so we had to back them," he added.