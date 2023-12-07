Nagesh Trophy: Batters shine as Karnataka, Delhi register mammoth wins

DEHRADUN: Karnataka thrashed Maharashtra by 113 runs while Delhi drubbed Pondicherry by 128 runs on Thursday here at the Doon Baluni Cricket Academy in the ongoing Nagesh Trophy - Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2023-24.

In the first match of the day, Karnataka smashed 224/5 in the allotted 20 overs on the back of a sensational ton (104 in 49 balls) by wicket keeper batter Prakash Jayaramaiah.

The side restricted Maharashtra at 111/8, thereby registering a 113-run win. Prakash Jayaramaiah was named as the Player of the Match.

In the second match, Delhi went all guns blazing on Pondicherry with Alok Kumar slamming a gutsy century (115 in 66 balls) and Irfan Diwan smashing 80 runs in 39 balls. Delhi slammed 260/5 in the allotted 20 overs and then restricted Pondicherry at 132/1.

Though Pondicherry just lost a single wicket but was still unable to get close to the target. Alok Kumar was adjudged the Player of the Match for his scintillating ton.

Pondicherry will now meet Karnataka in their next match and will look to conclude Dehradun-leg with a win while Uttarakhand will lock horns with Delhi on Friday here at the Doon Baluni Cricket Academy on Day 5.

After the conclusion of the Jammu leg, Nagesh Trophy moved to Dehradun for the Group B matches, featuring intense competitions among Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra, Pondicherry, and Uttarakhand.

The Dehradun-leg began on Monday with Delhi, Maharashtra, Pondicherry, and Uttarakhand getting in action.

The ongoing edition of Nagesh Trophy began on November 23 with the four teams of Group E battling out at the University of Jammu. The tournament will run till February 02, 2024 and the League stage will be played till December 29.