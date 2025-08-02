Nagal loses to junior French Open champion McDonald in Hagen Challenger

NEW DELHI: India's top singles player Sumit Nagal lost to junior French Open champion and unranked Niels McDonald in the pre-quarterfinals of the Platzmann Open, an ATP 75 Challenge event in Hagen Germany.

Ranked 307, Nagal lost 2-6 6-4 4-6 to his 10-years younger rival in the second round match which lasted two hours and 16 minutes and was completed over two days due to rain.

The two players had split the first two sets when the match was suspended and had to be completed on the second day.

The 17-year-old McDonald, playing as a wild card, saved six of the nine breakpoints and broke Nagal five times in the match. He won 95 points to 83 of the Indian, who came in as an alternate.

Nagal pocketed Euro 1535 and six ranking points for his effort.

Meanwhile, at the Lexington Open in USA, young gun Dhakshineshwar Suresh went down fighting 6-7(4) 4-6 to local wild card and higher-ranked Eliot Spizzirri.

Dhakshineshwar was recently named in India's Davis Cup squad as a reserve player. He is ranked 788 while Spizrri is ranked 124 in the world.

Competing at the President's Cup in Kazkahstan, Karan Singh lost his quarterfinal 4-6 4-6 to Alexandr Binda from Italy.