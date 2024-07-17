Nagal-Drzewiecki pair bows out of Nordea Open

BASTAD: Olympic bound Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal and his Polish partner Karol Drzewiecki made a first round exit after suffering straight-set loss in the Nordea Open here.

The Indo-Polish pair suffered a 3-6, 4-6 defeat in the hands of the French duo of Alexandre Muller and Luca Van Assche in a 59 minute round of 16 contest on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old however is still alive in the singles event. Nagal, who is now placed 68th in the ATP singles chart, next faces world number 36 Mariano Navone from Argentina.

Meanwhile, veteran Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji's men's doubles first round match against the German duo of Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner at the Hamburg Open in Hamburg, Germany has been postponed to Thursday.

Bopanna and Balaji will also be pairing up for the Paris Olympics later this month.

In the same event, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth won their second round qualifying match to advance to the main draw.

The Indian pair came from behind to defeat the Spanish combine of Sergio Martos Gornes and Jaume Munar 4-6 6-2 10-8 on Tuesday.

They will take on the local duo and second seeds Tim Putz and Kevin Krawietz in the round of 16.