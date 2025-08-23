My aim is to play aggressively against everyone: Sehrawat

CHENNAI: Tamil Thalaivas’ star raider and captain Pawan Sehrawat spoke about his hunger for the Season 12 title, overcoming past challenges, and his determination to stay fit and lead the team this season

Excerpts:

On his hunger for a title:

I want to win this title, that’s what I’m hungry for. This is my legacy. I want to be aggressive. I have already forgotten the past, and for me, this is my first title. What’s gone is gone, what’s coming is new.

On giving it his best this Season:

In Season 9, the franchise invested heavily in me, but I couldn’t deliver as much as I wanted. We were in the race for the finals but couldn’t take the cup home. For me, it’s unfinished business, and I have to complete it. That’s how I’m looking at my return.

On the responsibility of being a top player:

When a franchise buys a player in the auction, they expect him to perform, to lead the team to a championship, and to play the entire season. That’s the responsibility. Unfortunately, since Season 9, I haven’t been able to play a full season. So, naturally, it affects performance. During the auctions, I was a little disappointed that the other franchises did not look at my fitness and performances in national or local tournaments, but it’s fine. That’s also part of the game, and I accept it.

On his mindset this year:

My mindset is simple: whether someone pays me ₹5 lakh or ₹5 crore, I will always give 100 per cent. My job is to perform, lead the team, and win. Everything else—whether it’s value or recognition—comes later.

On battling injuries and focusing on fitness:

I consider myself unlucky that I haven’t been able to play a full season in the last few years. But I know and sure that if I do play an entire season, performance will take care of itself. Last season, I played only 8 matches, but I was in good form. We won 5 of those 8 matches. My struggle has been recurring knee injuries, sometimes on the right, sometimes on the left. That’s why I’ve been focusing more on strengthening my core and hamstrings. My goal is to stay fit for all of them, and so far, the work we’ve put in is showing good results.

On learning and innovating skills:

I always try to pick up new skills in kabaddi, whether it’s Naveen’s “fake movements”, Arjun’s slippery style, or the bonus and touch points from the older players. But personally, my favourite skills are the jump and the touch (running hand touch) and I really enjoy playing them.

On facing opponents and his competitive mindset:

I have rivals in all 11 teams. On the mat, no one is my friend, no one is my brother. My only aim is to play aggressively against everyone. If you are good, you will win; if I am better, I will win. The challenge is to outsmart opponents with “fake and original movements” and make them restless. You already know what someone like Sunil Kumar or Nitesh will do. The real art is scoring against them despite that knowledge