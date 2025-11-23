Muthusamy's ton, Jansen's 93 take South Africa to 489 in 1st innings against India in 2nd Test

GUWAHATI: Marco Jansen (93) missed out on his maiden Test hundred after Senuran Muthusamy struck a fine 109 as South Africa scored 489 in the first innings on the second day of the second Test against India here Sunday.

Muthusamy stitched a 88-run stand for the seventh wicket with Kyle Verreynne (45) and then added 97 runs with Jansen to consolidate for South Africa, who had resumed the day’s play at a precarious 247 for six.

While Muthusamy hit his maiden Test ton, Jansen missed his when he played one onto his wickets off Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep (4/115) got the most wickets among Indian bowlers who were made to toil for their wickets for majority of the last two days as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets each.

Washington Sundar remained wicketless and so did Nitish Reddy, who bowled only six out of 151.1 overs which India had to bowl.

Brief Scores:

South Africa 1st Innings: Aiden Markram b Bumrah 38, Ryan Rickelton c Pant b Kuldeep Yadav 35,Tristan Stubbs c Rahul b Kuldeep Yadav 49, Temba Bavuma c Jaiswal b Jadeja 41, Tony de Zorzi c Pant b Mohammed Siraj 28, Wiaan Mulder c Jaiswal b Kuldeep Yadav 13, Senuran Muthusamy c Jaiswal b Mohammed Siraj 109, Kyle Verreynne st Pant b Jadeja 45, Marco Jansen b Kuldeep Yadav 93, Simon Harmer b Bumrah 5, Keshav Maharaj not out 12

Extras: (B-8, LB-8, NB-4, W-1) 21; Total (All out, 151.1 overs) 489

Fall of wkts: 1-82, 2-82, 3-166, 4-187, 5-201, 6-246, 7-334, 8-431, 9-462.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 32-10-75-2, Mohammed Siraj 30-5-106-2, Nitish Kumar Reddy 6-0-25-0, Washington Sundar 26-5-58-0, Kuldeep Yadav 29.1-4-115-4, Ravindra Jadeja 28-2-94-2.