Muthusamy hundred drives South Africa to 428/7 at lunch

GUWAHATI: An unbeaten 107 from Senuran Muthusamy and Marco Jansen’s 51 not out took South Africa to 428 for seven at lunch against India on the second day of the second Test here on Sunday.

India managed to break an 88-run stand between Muthusamy and Kyle Verreynne (45) with Ravindra Jadeja dismissing the latter.

But the visitors were bolstered by an unbeaten 94-run stand for the eighth wicket between Muthusamy and Jansen, who have scored at nearly six runs an over since they got together.

Brief scores: South Africa 428/7 in 137 overs (Tristan Stubbs 49, Senuran Muthusamy 107 not out, Marco Jansen 51 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 3/110, Ravindra Jadeja 2/78) vs India.