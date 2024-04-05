Mustafizur-less CSK faces unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Without its in-form bowler Mustafizur Rahman, Chennai Super Kings will need to sharpen its all-round game when it takes on an unpredictable Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Friday.

Consistency is the hallmark of CSK which would be looking to restore “normal service” following its first loss of the season against Delhi Capitals.

It is a long tournament and an odd dip in performance is expected, as mentioned by the CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after the game in Visakhapatnam. However, he and his opening partner Rachin Ravindra will need to be ready for the moving ball after being found wanting on that front against Delhi. The majority of cricketing world wants M S Dhoni to bat higher than number eight, especially after his 16-ball 37 in his very first outing with the bat this season.

However, that is unlikely to happen as Dhoni would want the likes of Shivam Dube and Sameer Rizvi to finish the job ahead of him.

In the bowling department, CSK will need to rethink its combination with Mustafizur back in Bangladesh to process his visa for the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean.

The overseas combine of Mustafizur and Matheesha Pathirana had been working well for CSK who could bring in a like-for-like replacement for the Bangladesh cricketer in Mukesh Choudhary. Shardul Thakur is also yet to get a game thus far.

Its opposition Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to make the most of home comfort in its second game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

The batters will take immense confidence from their record showing against Mumbai Indians here. The pressure is piling up on opener Mayank Agarwal who is yet to make an impact.

The game against Gujarat Titans was Sunrisers’ first batting failure in the tournament and they would be looking for immediate course correction.

Even on the bowling front, the likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have proved expensive. The seasoned Bhuvneshwar has especially been disappointing with the new ball and is yet to pick up a wicket in three games.

Skipper Pat Cummins has kept things tight with a sub 8 runs per over economy rate to complement his four wickets in three games. He will need support from others on Friday night. The pitch in the opening game here produced more than 500 runs, raising hopes of another six-hitting slugfest.