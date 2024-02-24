Mumbai pulls off a last-ball win over Delhi Capitals

BENGALURU: Defending champion Mumbai Indians got its title defence off to a perfect start with a thrilling last-ball win over Delhi Capitals in the opening match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) here on Friday. Set to chase 172, Mumbai’s Sajeevan Sajana whacked a six off Alice Capsey off the last ball to seal a close win. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Yastika Bhatia slammed half-centuries to push their team closer to the target.

Earlier, Capsey showcased full range of her talent with a power-packed fifty as Delhi made a challenging 171 for five against defending champion Mumbai Indians.

The 19-year-old from England has been talked about as a future star and her 75 (53b, 8x4, 3x6) was a perfect vindication of the talks around her.

Capsey joined her skipper Meg Lanning (31, 25b, 3x4, 1x6) after opener Shafali Verma was castled early by veteran pacer Shabnim Ismail.

Capsey and Lanning mustered 64 runs in just over eight overs after making a steady start. Delhi was 26 for 1 after the six Power Play overs.

But Capsey started the blitz, bunting experienced English pacer Nat Sciver-Brunt for two successive pulled fours through mid-wicket.

Lanning hammered the first six of the match and tournament when she lofted leg-spinner S Keerthana over long-on. But Brunt broke the burgeoning alliance when she ousted Lanning.

But Capsey remained relentless in the company of her vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues (42, 24, 5x4, 2x6), and together they added 74 runs for an entertaining third-wicket partnership in 7.3 overs.

She was particularly ruthless against leg-spinner and countrymate Amelia Kerr, whom she slammed for a couple of fours.

But Kerr had the last laugh when she trapped Capsey leg before but Capitals was already in a position of strength.

BRIEF SCORES: Delhi Capitals 171/5 in 20 overs (A Capsey 75, J Rodrigues 42) lost to Mumbai Indians 173/6 in 20 overs (Y Bhatia 57, H Kaur 55)