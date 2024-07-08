Mumbai City FC sign Daniel Lalihimpuia on one-year contract

MUMBAI: Mumbai City FC have confirmed the signing of Daniel Lalhlimpuia on a free transfer, the striker joining the Islanders on a one-year contract until the end of the 2024-25 season. Hailing from Mizoram, the 26-year-old began his football career at the Chandigarh Football Academy before moving to the AIFF Elite Academy. He has represented the national team at several youth levels, captaining the U-19 team, and made his senior national team debut in 2016.

"It's a dream come true for me to join Mumbai City FC. The club's environment is highly regarded, and I'm excited to train with the best players in the country. I can't wait to begin this new chapter of my life with Mumbai City and contribute in every way possible to help the team achieve its objectives for the upcoming season," said Daniel Lalhlimpuia to Mumbai City FC’s media team.

At the club level, Bengaluru FC granted him his professional debut in the I-League. Daniel gained Indian Super League (ISL) experience with Chennaiyin FC on loan. He later played for Delhi Dynamos, Odisha FC, and Punjab FC, and has made over 130 club appearances in total.

Daniel's playing style and characteristics align with the Islanders' philosophy and values. His addition will further strengthen the team's attack.

"Daniel is a talented player who fits our playing style and is committed to working hard. We believe he will be a great addition to our attacking unit and can contribute to achieving our targets. We welcome Daniel to the club and look forward to working with him," added Head Coach Peter Kratky.