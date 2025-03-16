MS Dhoni, Michael Hussey unveil CSK’s new book at grand event in Chennai

CHENNAI: The launch of LEO: The Untold Story of CSK was a star-studded event, graced by former CSK skipper MS Dhoni, along with Michael Hussey and Stephen Fleming. The packed hall, filled with friends and family of the book's author, PS Raman, eagerly awaited the arrival of the chief guests: CD Gopinath and music director Anirudh Ravichander.

As the crowd waited, MS Dhoni made his entrance in a simple white tee, followed by Mr. Cricket, Michael Hussey, and CSK coach and former player, Stephen Fleming.

This was likely Dhoni’s first public appearance ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, and it certainly took everyone by surprise.

PS Raman introduced the book to the audience, and India’s oldest living Test cricketer, CD Gopinath, unveiled it, with the first copy being presented to Anirudh Ravichander. Gopinath then addressed the audience, reflecting on how the sport has evolved since his time.

He mentioned that cricket was introduced to India by the English and gradually spread across the globe. At one point, when the popularity of football seemed to overshadow cricket, the shorter format (T20) was introduced.

Gopinath also wished CSK the best for the upcoming season and praised Dhoni as a remarkable individual both on and off the field.

Former India captain Krish Srikkant then spoke about Ravichandran Ashwin’s return to CSK, describing it as a “circle of life.” He noted that, after stints with various IPL clubs, Ashwin was destined to return home and don the Yellow jersey once more. Ashwin, who recently retired as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, was presented with a memento as a token of appreciation.

Ashwin took a moment to express his gratitude to the gathering, recalling how Dhoni had always placed his trust in him with the ball, even allowing him to bowl the first over, as he did in the 2011 final when Ashwin dismissed Chris Gayle.

Ashwin credited his time with CSK for shaping him into a more complete bowler across all formats. LEO: The Untold Story of CSK- will be available in three editions: a hardcover book with colour pictures, a paperback version, and an online edition.

The book chronicles the journey of CSK, including the challenging period when the franchise was suspended for two years, offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes look and showcasing never-before-seen photos from CSK's archives.