MS Dhoni launches first 7Padel centre in Chennai

CHENNAI: Former India captain MS Dhoni on Wednesday launched the first-ever centre of his new padel brand, 7Padel, in Chennai, a city he described as close to his heart both on and off the field.

Located in Palavakkam on East Coast Road, adjacent to Alphabet School on MGR Salai, the 20,000 square foot facility marks a significant addition to Chennai’s growing sports and wellness landscape. The centre includes three padel courts, a pickleball court, a swimming pool, gym, recovery room, cafe, and sauna.

The centre is designed as a space that combines sport, fitness, and community. It is open to athletes, amateurs, and families alike with an emphasis on inclusivity and accessibility.

Padel, a racquet sport that blends elements of tennis and squash, has rapidly grown in popularity across the globe for its high tempo and fun-first approach. With 7Padel, Dhoni aims to foster a culture of active play and social engagement.

“Chennai has always been special to me. The city has given me so much on and off the field, and it feels only right to launch my first padel centre here,” Dhoni said. “Padel is exciting and addictive, but more importantly, it’s inclusive. I want 7Padel to be a place where athletes, families and fitness lovers all find their space.”