Mount Litera Zee School crowned champion

CHENNAI: Mount Litera Zee School, Mylaudy defeated Good Shepherd Matric. Hr Sec School, Marthandam by 12 runs to win the Kanyakumari DCA-CSK inter school U-15 tournament.

Batting first, Mount Litera Zee School scored 152 for eight with TS Immanuel Ester Josese scoring 49. In reply, Good Shepherd was restricted to 140 for five.

Brief scores: Final: Mount Litera Zee School, Mylaudy 152/8 in 20 overs (TS Immanuel Ester Josese 49, Bezalel 32, S Mithil 3/24) bt Good Shepherd Matric. Hr. Sec. School, Marthandam 140/5 in 20 overs (MK Kohulesh 50*)

SF: Christhu Raja Matric. Hr. Sec School, Marthandam 87/6 in 20 overs lost to Good Shepherd Matric. Hr. Sec. School, Marthandam 88/1 in 12.1 overs (MB Syed Faihan 47); Mount Litera Zee School, Mylaudy 173/5 in 20 overs (Kevin John 33, SG Tharukvel 32) bt Adarsh Vidya Kendra 88 in 16.3 overs

Best Batsman: TS Immanuel Ester Josese - 328 Runs (Mount Litera Zee School, Mylaudy)

Best Bowler: S Mithil - 7 Wickets (Good Shepherd Matric. Hr. Sec. School, Marthandam)

Best Allrounder: MB Syed Faihan - 116 Runs & 6 Wickets (Good Shepherd Matric. Hr. Sec. School, Marthandam)