Motor racing-Ferrari's Sainz wins Australian Grand Prix

Two weeks after having surgery for appendicitis, Sainz led team mate Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari 1-2 at Albert Park, with McLaren's Lando Norris finishing third.

ByReutersReuters|24 March 2024 5:48 AM GMT
 Ferrari's Carlos Sainz

MELBOURNE: Ferrari's Carlos Sainz won the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday after Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen was forced to retire from the race with a brake problem.

