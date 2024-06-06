Most successive wins for India against an opponent in T20I

NEW DELHI: India emerged victorious over Ireland with a comprehensive 8-wicket win in their campaign opener in the ongoing T20 World Cup. This was India's 8th consecutive victory over Ireland in the T20I format. India's run in the format against Ireland stretches back to 2009. Here is a look at India's most consecutive wins against an opponent in T20I format.

Bangladesh India won eight consecutive T20Is against Bangladesh which spanned from 2009 to 2019. India's flawless run came to an end when Bangladesh defeated India by 7 wickets in Delhi. Source: BCCI/X

Ireland India's 8-wicket win over Ireland in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday marked their eighth consecutive win in the format over the Irish side. India clinched their first win over Ireland in 2009 and 15 years later they are yet to be beaten in T20I. Source: Cricket Ireland

Australia From 2013 to 2017, India were unbeaten against Australia in the T20I format. They won seven games on the trot and enjoyed their third-best run against an opponent in the T20I format. Source: ICC

Sri Lanka From 2016 to 2017, India enjoyed a successful run against their neighbours Sri Lanka in the T20I format. India won seven consecutive games against the Lions during that period. Source: ICC/X