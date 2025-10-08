Mooney rescues Aussies from shock against Pakistan

COLOMBO: Australia bowlers scripted a clinical display to help secure a 107-run win over Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World Cup.

Defending 231, the reigning champions restricted Pakistan to 114 runs, with the bowlers being on their mark from the get-go. Garth opened the deadlock for the defending champions, removing Sadaf Shamas in her second over, inducing an outside edge off a nip-backer which was caught behind by captain Alyssa Healy.

Schutt then opened her account from the other end, sending Muneeba Ali packing after the latter’s hack off a hard-length delivery was caught by Annabel Sutherland stationed at mid-off.

Garth continued to challenge Pakistan batters from the other end, catching Sidra Nawaz off guard with some late movement. Soon afterwards, the right arm quick was rewarded for targetting the stumps as Eyman Fatima missed a wild slog to see her stumps rattled.

Meanwhile Schutt completed her brace, courtesy of a good low catch of Natalia Pervaiz from Beth Mooney in the cordon.

Annabel Sutherland also got in on the act, claiming the prized wicket of captain Fatima Sana to make it six for Australia just on the other side of the powerplay.

Earlier, Beth Mooney (109) had led Australia’s foray with the bat to rescue her side from Pakistan’s early strikes.

With the defending champions being reduced to eight wickets down at 115, Mooney went on to notch a sensational century, her first at Women’s Cricket World Cup, as Australia posted 221.

The left-handed batter displayed an array of shots to keep the scoreboard ticking against the run of play, composing her innings with some confident strokeplay that included 11 boundaries.

Coming in to bat at 10, Alana King (51) duly complemented Mooney from the other end, scoring a power-packed half-century.

Brief scores: Australia 221/9 in 50 overs (B Mooney 109, A King 51*, N Sandhu 3/37) bt Pakistan 114 in 36.3 overs (K Garth 3/14)