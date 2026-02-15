Monank, Krishnamurthi guide USA to 31-run win against Namibia

Riding on Patel's 30-ball 52 and Sanjay Krishnamurthi's unbeaten 68 off just 33 deliveries, the United States piled up an imposing 199 for 4.

In reply, Namibia made a spirited start, with opener Louren Steenkamp striking an impressive 58 off 39 balls and adding 54 runs for the first wicket with Jan Frylinck (19).