Mohun Bagan Super Giant takes on NorthEast United in Durand Cup final

KOLKATA: Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face an in-form NorthEast United FC in the final of the 133rd Durand Cup which will be played here at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday. The defending champion was stretched in both its knockout matches by Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC, winning on penalties and will have its task cut out against a NorthEast side which has been clinical throughout the tournament. It got the better of Indian Army 2-0 and Shillong Lajong 3-0 in the quarterfinals and semi-finals respectively.

Mohun Bagan will have the backing of its loyal supporters and Head Coach Jose Molina talked about the home advantage for his team, “I think it’s really good to have home support but on the pitch it will be eleven players taking on eleven players. So it’s never an advantage to play in front of the home crowd. There will be pressure as the home side but the players are experienced enough to handle that.” Mohun Bagan star forward, Greg Stewart said, “I feel a bit under pressure to play in front of the home crowd. Because it is a do or die match. It’s going to be a tough match against a very good NorthEast side.”

On the other hand, NorthEast Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali sounded excited to play in front of the Kolkata crowd, “It’s fantastic to play in front of such an amazing crowd in Kolkata. There is nothing to lose for us. We have played good football and have come here to give our best in front of such an amazing crowd, fantastic city and amazing people.”

Vishal Kaith has been in terrific form between the posts for the Mariners and will be once again key for them along with the star-studded forward line of Dimitri Petratos, Greg Stewart, Jason Cummings, Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad and Manvir Singh. NorthEast United defence led by its captain Michel Zabaco and Moroccan Hamza Regragui have let in just a solitary goal in the whole tournament.

The final promises to be an enthralling contest and at the end of 90 minutes or even penalties, one team will either be winning a record-breaking 18th Durand Cup title or the other team will be winning its first ever Durand Cup.