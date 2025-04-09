Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Chennaiyin FC begin DSC Football 2025 National Finals on winning note

GOA: Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Chennaiyin FC were off to a positive start in the National Finals of the Dream Sports Championship Football 2025 on Tuesday. While MBSG registered a 2-0 win against RYFC, Chennaiyin FC defeated Dempo SC 2-0.

Mohun Bagan took a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute after Monu Rajbanshi got his name on the score sheet. T. Haokip then made it 2-0 in the 90th minute to seal a comfortable win for his side.

In the second fixture of the day, Chennaiyin FC showed thorough dominance to clinch a win. Muhammed Sahir helped his side get off the mark in the initial phase of the second half as he netted the first goal in the 47th minute. Abinash Singh then stretched the lead to 2-0 in the 87th minute to hand Chennaiyin FC a winning start to the U-17 football tournament.